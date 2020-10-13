The Killeen Independent School District administration has begun conducting federal Impact Aid surveys and is looking at how to create work relief for its teachers, the board of trustees learned at its meeting Tuesday.
Federal Impact Aid money assists school districts that have lost property tax revenue from the presence of tax-exempt federal property, such as Fort Hood. The aid may also be given for increased expenditures from the enrollment of federally connected children.
KISD has received between $46 million and $47 million each year from Impact Aid in recent years.
The district is budgeted to receive around $46.6 million in Impact Aid in its 2021 budget.
Megan Bradley, the district’s chief financial officer, mentioned pending two bills in Congress that would provide funding in the form of Impact Aid for school districts that meet the requirements.
Bradley also said the district started surveying to find out how many federally connected students are in the district, which is a determining factor in the receipt of Impact Aid.
The district has sent out a total of 43,874 surveys to parents electronically, and as of noon Wednesday, 14,673 had been returned. Of those returned, a total of 6,536 are federally connected.
Craft added that the district is on track with the survey.
One of the bills on the table in Washington would provide relief for school districts and not require KISD to survey in order to receive the $46 million to $47 million they normally receive each year.
Also Tuesday, the administration and the board discussed a learning update as school continues during the coronavirus pandemic.
KISD began allowing in-person learning on Aug. 31 and it has had around 20,000 or more students engaged in person since then.
As of Oct. 8, the district has a total of 43,968 students enrolled.
Of that total, 24,017 are engaged in-person and 16,436 are engaged virtually, meaning that 40,453 students are engaged overall. That leaves over 3,000 students that were not engaged and learning on that day.
The district is continuing to work on how to get all of those students engaged again.
However, Craft said that the district’s engagement level is now around 95% and the district’s total enrollment has improved, as it is now just under 44,000.
He added that a large portion of the students who are not engaged are pre-kindergarten students who are choosing not to engage.
Over 50% of the students who are enrolled and not engaging are PreK students.
“PreK is not mandatory but it is an option for qualifying students,” Craft said.
Between Aug. 30 and Oct. 7, the district has had more students returning to face to face learning and fewer using the virtual platform, with just over 25,000 engaged in-person and around 18,000 learning online, according to a graph from the meeting’s board book.
Craft also discussed the possibility of specializing some teachers within the district to specifically teach virtually in the future. The change could come within the week, but it would be up to each individual campus to specialize its teachers. Those virtual teachers would still be required to report to a KISD classroom each day. Also, there must be at least 20 students at a specific grade level for a teacher to be specialized to virtual learning.
Board Member Marvin Rainwater commented on needing to create more time for classroom teachers to work.
“We need to get very busy about creating more time for our classroom teachers and campus administrators. We cannot sustain this burden on our teachers. Right now is the time to create and implement more time for our teachers,” Rainwater said.
Craft responded saying that as time is created for core teachers, there will be additional “challenges, burdens or tasks elsewhere”. “If it were easy it would be done already,” Craft said.
He added that the district is looking at creating a half day of work for classroom teachers to allow for more time but would provide a day for when that could happen.
Near the end of the meeting, the board voted to approve, with five votes for, one against by Corbett Lawler and one abstention by Susan Jones to name Elementary School #36 on Azura Way in Killeen Pat Carney Elementary School.
Carney was an educator in KISD for around 27 years and she was killed during the Luby's cafeteria shooting in 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.