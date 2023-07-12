In a 6-1 vote this week, the Killeen school board approved a general pay increase of 2.25% for all Killeen ISD employees.
In the budget plan presented, trustees also approved a starting teacher pay of $57,000 for the upcoming school year,
Board member Marvin Rainwater was the single holdout during Tuesday’s board meeting, stating in previous discussion that he would not vote to approve the plan as presented to the board by Kallen Vaden, KISD’s chief financial officer. Rainwater and other board members requested additional information about the budgeting process and asked Vaden for different “scenarios” using a 3% pay raise or raising the lowest paid employees to a starting rate of at least $16 per hour.
Board member Oliver Mintz asked about using ESSR funds, which is federal coronavirus funding, for a one-time stipend payment that might bring some employees an incentive-based payment. This led into discussion by board members about an incentive program which could be included in the future.
Another issue which was heavily debated Tuesday was the $3.7 million deficit represented in the proposed 2024 fiscal budget Vaden presented. When asked by Rainwater why, Bradley said, “enrollment has not gone up as fast as we predicted following COVID.”
Deputy Superintendent of Operations Megan Bradley was able to offer some clarification to other issues raised, but was also concerned that if the plan presented Tuesday was not approved as is, the district would be facing deadline issues.
In a statement prepared by Vaden for trustees at the April 11 board meeting, it summarizes the budget process.
“There are many components that go into planning the general fund budget. The process begins in December for the following fiscal year with student projections. The projections drive revenue, expenditures and staffing requirements. Generally, the board approves staffing allocations which are determined by applying staffing formulas to student projections,” according to the statement. “We refine student projections and staffing allocations that aid in determining expenditure direct allocations to campuses. We send budget worksheets to the campuses and departments, We finalize staffing and related costs after the Board considers and approves compensation. We verify all staff salaries during June and July. We ask that the Board approve a final budget at an August Board meeting.”
An issue which would affect budget discussions is whether or not the Texas Legislature will come out of a special session with additional funding for schools. Bradley explained that if that happened the board could come back to the table to amend an approved budget.
What about the Paras? Self-contained aides? The paras sped stipend hasn't changed since 2013.
Teachers salary has exploded over the past 3 years. They should focus on the para,substitutes,and other staff that get paid under 16.00 per hour. Teacher salary just a few years ago was 44,000 now it's over 57,000 plus extra stipends and bonus pay for bilingual and special education.
Funny thing is Bilingual class is not even bilingual it's ESL English second language class. Bilingual class is teaching English and then moving into Spanish. ESL is having class in Spanish and as the end of the year comes they start English. They don't do both language meaning you must know Spanish to be in a bilingual class. I wonder if they are getting money for this by stating it's bilingual when really its an ESL class and if that's the case they don't qualify for extra funds and grants.
Custodians were promised a raise up $15 dollars per hour, yet they only get a 2.25% raise, which doesn't take most of them to even $13 an hour( one of the lowest paid in Texas schools). Also they were promised 4 more paid Holidays a year, one of which was Juneteenth, and after the fact when they were given off, they were informed that they was only getting paid for 2 hours for that day, just enough to keep them classified as full time. K.I.S.D. is ran by people that are more concerned about putting money in their pockets than they are about teaching kids or taking care of the hourly employees.
I agree with you "The Eye Inside", with your statement, "K.I.S.D. is ran by people that are more concerned about putting money in their pockets than they are about teaching kids or taking care of the hourly employees." However, let's not lose sight of keeping our students safe from the harassment, abuse and bullying of students by the very teachers that are supposed to protect them from these dreadful acts. KISD will cover-up and lie about anything that brings forth the truth about what happens in the KISD school system at the leadership level.
