Gateway middle and high schools are familiar with new Principal Sharita Herrara. She has been serving as interim principal at both campuses and served as assistant principal at the high school campus since 2020.
In an announcement Thursday, KISD officials touted Herrara’s experience which includes 11 years of teaching experience at the middle school level and 15 years experience in campus administration.
“Ms. Herrera believes in building positive relationships with the students to ensure that all students are successful and understand they have the ability to ‘Rise to the Occasion,’” the release said. She has a master’s in Educational Administration from Tarleton State University in Stephenville.
“We appreciate Ms. Herrera’s work this past semester,” said Superintendent John Craft. “She has demonstrated her leadership ability to lead the campus in a positive direction.”
