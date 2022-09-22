The Killeen Independent School District announced in a news release Thursday that 10 additional schools were recognized as Purple Star Designated Campuses by the Texas Education Agency highlighting strong school support for military-connected students and families.
The 10 new Purple Star campuses, combined with the eight campuses that had their designation renewed this year, moved the total number of Purple Star campuses to 20, in addition to one Purple Heart Campus, which is Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School. The designation is a two-year distinction.
“The Purple Star Campus Designation, a special honor created by the 86th Texas Legislature through SB 1557, recognizes Texas school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. KISD proudly serves the students of Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, and Fort Hood,” KISD spokeswoman Taiana Maya said in the release.
The Copperas Cove Independent School District is currently awaiting its designation. Last year, eight of the 11 school in the district were awarded the Purple Star.
The following KISD campuses have received the Purple Star Designation:
- Brookhaven Elementary
- Roy J Smith Middle School
- Killeen High School
- Killeen ISD Career Center
- Mountain View Elementary School
- Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School
- Eastern Hills Middle School
- Dr Joseph A Fowler Elementary School
- Harker Heights High School
- Charles E Patterson Middle School
- Skipcha Elementary School
- Meadows Elementary School
- Union Grove Middle School
- Liberty Hill Middle School
- Clarke Elementary School
- Pathways Academic Campus
- Clear Creek Elementary School
- Palo Alto Middle School
- Audie Murphy Middle School
- Venable Village Elementary School
