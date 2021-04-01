The Killeen Independent School District announced the promotion of six KISD staff members Wednesday.
Saegert Elementary Assistant Principal Becky Whitelow will become the newest principal of Brookhaven Elementary this fall.
“Her natural ability to lead is easily recognized by all who come in contact with her,” the district said of Whitelow in a press release.
Whitelow, a military combat veteran, began her KISD career as a first-grade teacher at Sugar Loaf Elementary. Whitelow will replace outgoing principal Iris Felder who was recently promoted to KISD executive director of elementary schools.
Cedar Valley Elementary Assistant Principal Jessica Napolez will become the school’s newest principal for the 2021-2022 school year.
Napolez began her KISD career teaching at Iduma and Hay Branch elementary schools.
“Ms. Napolez is passionate about investing in student growth and works to help families connect with the resources available in our digital era,” the district said.
Outgoing Cedar Valley Elementary Principal Connie Morris will retire from KISD after 30 years with the district.
Current Skipcha Elementary Assistant Principal Paige Gawryszewski will take the helm of the district’s newest elementary school, Pat Carney Elementary, which is slated to open in the fall of 2021. Gawryszewski is embarking on her 20th year as a KISD employee.
“It is vitally important for a new school to establish a safe, warm, and inviting campus culture for the generations of students that will walk through its doors and we remain committed to forging this strong foundation beginning with the 2021-2022 school year,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said.
Audie Murphy Middle School Assistant Principal LaBecca Thompson will move to Mountain View Elementary in the fall to serve as the school’s newest principal. Thompson has been with the district since 1993.
“Her goals include building a safe environment for children to learn and employees to collaborate so that students can succeed,” the district said in a statement.
Thompson will take over for current Principal Randy Podhaski, who is retiring from KISD after 42 years.
Clear Creek Elementary will be led by newly Appointed Principal Jessica Brading. Brading, the district said, “has dedicated much of her career to serving military-connected students and ensuring their needs are being met throughout difficult transitions.”
Haynes Elementary Assistant Principal Yanitzie Oquendo will move into her new role as principal of Richard E. Cavazos Elementary School in the fall. Oquendo has held several positions in her 15 years with KISD including teacher at Fowler and Clear Creek elementary schools.
“We are excited about the newest leaders in our district that will be assuming the role of principal at their respective campuses,” Craft said. “I look forward to serving alongside them as we focus on student success and growing lifelong learners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.