A longtime high school teacher with the Killeen Independent School District has died after serving the district for over 25 years.
KISD Spokeswoman Taina Maya on Monday released a statement with the news.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David “Scott” Dumler, a history teacher at Killeen High School. For over 25 years, Mr. Dumler captivated students by immersing them in historical periods using music, costumes, and instruments. Described as ‘phenomenal,’ Mr. Dumler created daily videos for his virtual learners and when he became too ill, he asked colleagues to continue the tradition on his behalf. His brilliance and dedication to education will now become part of the history at the campus he loved,” the statement said.
During his tenure, some referred to him as Coach Dumler, as he led students to numerous wins while donning maroon and white.
The district offered condolences and prayers to the entire Dumler family during this difficult time. A crisis counseling team will be available for grieving students and staff.
Mr. Dumler was 55 years old. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
