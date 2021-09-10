Four existing high school attendance zones, representing thousands of students, will be impacted by the Killeen Independent School District’s rezoning plans. Public hearings about the district's proposal will be held next week.
KISD is rezoning in advance of opening the district’s newest high school — Chaparral High School — in August 2022.
“When a new school is opened, an attendance zone must be established,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Friday afternoon. “Creating a new attendance zone causes changes to the existing attendance zones for adjacent schools. This rezoning process also affords the district an opportunity to address overcrowding at other schools. All four existing comprehensive high school campus attendance zones will be impacted by the changes associated with the proposed rezoning plan.”
The upcoming school rezoning hearings will allow parents and the public an opportunity to learn more about KISD’s proposed set of attendance zone changes to take effect with the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the locations listed below:
- Monday in the Harker Heights Auditorium
- Wednesday in the Ellison Auditorium
- Thursday in the Killeen High Auditorium
- Sept. 27 in the Harker Heights Elementary Cafeteria
- Sept. 29 in the Shoemaker Auditorium
