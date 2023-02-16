The Killeen Independent School District will host its annual Band Fest beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the newly renovated Killeen High School Auditorium.
The schedule is for sub-non varsity bands to perform at 9 a.m. non-varsity bands will perform at noon, varsity bands will perform at 3 p.m. and honor bands will perform at 7 p.m.
