Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft appointed Iris Felder to serve as the executive director for elementary schools Thursday.
“Felder is currently the Principal at Brookhaven Elementary School where she has created a family atmosphere that empowers children to believe they can achieve their goals and dreams with hard work and dedication,” according to a district press release.
At Reeces Creek Elementary, Felder began her Killeen career teaching second grade in 2002 as well as working on the campus’ Site-Based Decision-Making committee.
“Felder understands the importance of a positive, safe, and welcoming campus climate,” the release said. “Over the next decade, she would serve as a District Mentor Trainer, Curriculum Instructional Specialist, and Assistant Principal for Cedar Valley Elementary.”
Felder has a Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix.
In her new role as executive director, Felder will oversee the elementary campuses that feed into Ellison and Shoemaker High Schools. In addition, Felder will monitor campus improvement plans, facilitate coaching walks and assist principals with short- and long-term goals. Beyond supporting current principals, Felder will coordinate Professional Development to campus leadership teams and co-facilitate the district’s ASPIRE program which grows leaders from within.
Felder will remain the principal at Brookhaven Elementary for the remainder of the school year before she transitions into her new role this summer.
“Iris has demonstrated her strength as a campus leader over the years with Killeen ISD,” Craft said in the release. “She is fantastic at developing relationships and exemplifying a servant’s heart through leadership which will be contagious in her new role.”
