Nancy Patterson, chief college, career and military readiness officer with the Killeen Independent School District, and Susan Buckley, the district’s assistant superintendent for Learning Services, approached the Killeen school board this week to present new course requests for the 2022-2023 school year and to seek approval for these new courses.
Patterson said two of the courses are “Dual Credit Child Development” and “Dual Credit Independent Studies in Math: Math for Teachers.”
“These courses are dual credit instructional practices worth two high school credits and three college credit hours,” said Patterson when introducing the proposed coures. These classes will allow for students who are wanting to pursue a career in education to take these classes while they are in high school instead of waiting to take them in college.
Some of these classes will be offered out at the KISD Career Center but others, such as “Dual Credit Independent Studies in English American Literature 1 and 2” along with “Dual Credit Independent Studies in Math: Math for Teachers 1 and 2” will be offered at all the high schools that are within the district.
There was also talk of “Practicum of Digital Audio Technology” to be made into two periods for students who may not have the time to just attend one period of the class.
Buckley presented the brand new course of “Personal Financial Literacy and Economics” to the board.
“This class will allow for students to take a course that combines both of these classes. In the past, Personal Financial Literacy was an elective class but since it will be combined with Economics, this class will serve as an economics credit,” she said. Due to the class still being developed, Buckley and Patterson sought approval so that it can be ready for the next school year.
Other courses that were brought to the board was a possible music and band course that will focus solely on steel drums and Musical Theatre I-IV.
The school board approved on Tuesday these new courses with a 6-0 vote. Board Member Shelley Wells was absent.
