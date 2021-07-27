The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees approved the 2021-2022 student code of conduct handbook Tuesday to include an updated definition of harassment, and disciplinary situations which could lead to a mandatory disciplinary alternative education program placements.
“It has been my pleasure to work on the student code of conduct with others in our district to make sure we get it right the first time,” Killeen ISD Director of Student Hearings Jennifer Washington said Tuesday.
The Student Code of Conduct is required of all school districts per Chapter 37 of the Texas Education Code. The law requires all school districts to establish standards of student conduct and to identify the circumstances under which a student may be removed from a classroom, campus, or disciplinary alternative education program, transferred to a disciplinary alternative education program, suspended, or expelled.
The following student code of changes were approved by the school board Tuesday:
- The current school year was updated throughout the Student Code of Conduct.
- Superintendent John Craft’s “Welcome Letter” was updated.
- Table of Contents: ‘Public Lewdness’ was replaced by ‘Lewd Conduct,’ as TEA only tracks public lewdness for a mandatory DAEP placement.
- Staff Harassment definition was updated, per TEA’s Chapter 37 verbiage and SB 530.
- Definition for tobacco products was updated to include e-cigarettes, per SB 248.
- Public Lewdness definition updated, per TEA’s Chapter 37 verbiage.
- Discretionary expulsions was updated with regardless of time or location, in accordance with TEA’s Chapter 37 verbiage.
- Continuous Sexual Abuse now includes “disabled individual” per HB 375.
- Elementary DAEP location was updated to reflect Fowler Elementary School location.
- Student Acceptable Use Agreement was updated.
- Guidelines for Student Searches was updated.
Harassment of Killeen ISD staff is now a mandatory DAEP placement, Washington explained Tuesday.
“They (TEA) extended the definition to include harassing staff through the use of websites or social media,” she said. “We’re glad they did do that.”
Board member Marvin Rainwater asked Washington and Superintendent John Craft about how the district would handle attendance if KISD has to resort to virtual learning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Craft said, despite a lack of state funding for virtual learning, the district will be able to fall back on its virtual learning platform, and take attendance through the platform, in the case of a COVID-19 emergency.
“I’m hopeful we won’t find ourselves in a position where we have to resort to the online platform,” Craft said. “But there are still some unknowns as to what to anticipate this school year. In the event we have to resort to an online platform, at this point we’d simply have to forgo the state funding. … As much as I’d like to say it’s (COVID-19) in the rearview mirror, it’s not by a long shot.”
Board president JoAnn Purser asked Washington how the student code of conduct would apply to virtual students in the event the district must return to virtual learning.
“Last year, everyone had to get creative,” Washington said. “Some of those violations did occur. If you are logged into that classroom, the rules in the student code of conduct do apply to you. We did have some disruptions that fell in the category of student code of conduct. We treated the virtual classroom as a regular classroom and the same rules had to apply.”
The 2021-2022 student code of conduct was approved in a 5-0 vote with Vice President Susan Jones and board member Shelley Wells absent and not voting.
To view Killeen ISD’s updated 2021-2022 student code of conduct visit https://bit.ly/3iacSCQ.
