An assistant principal with the Killeen Independent School District was named the Region 12 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, according to a news release from Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the school district.
Carmen Hankins is the assistant principal at Timber Ridge Elementary School, and she is now in the running to be named the Assistant Principal of the Year for Texas, according to the release.
In 1998, Carmen Hankins began her career in elementary education as an educational aide. Hankins has served as an ESL coach, teacher mentor and summer school director before becoming the assistant principal at Timber Ridge Elementary in 2016, the release said.
“My goal is to help create a culture of mutual respect and trust on our campus, partnering in a positive collaborative way creating a team approach to ultimately do what is in the best interest of the students,” Hankins said. “During my coaching walks, I am a co-learner and I enjoy supporting my teams emotionally and instructionally. I am their biggest cheerleader. My hope is to help teachers connect with their students and families on a personal level to build a caring, kind, and healing culture.”
In June, along with 20 other honorees, Hankins will attend the TEPSA Awards Reception in Austin where the 2020 National Assistant Principal of the Year for the state of Texas will be announced.
