The four Killeen ISD high school marching bands, with dance teams and color guards are set to perform tonight in the annual Spirit Spectacular at Leo Buckley Stadium.
This year’s showcase begins at 8 p.m. The bands will perform facing the visitor side, which is the only side that will be open.
Tickets are $6 and available at the KISD treasury department during the week and at the gate the night of the event.
The Ellison High School Screaming Eagles Band and Emeralds dance team are the hosts for the annual fundraising event.
Killeen, Harker Heights, Ellison and Shoemaker bands, dance teams and color guards will all perform.
All four groups will take the field to end the annual showcase in a grand finale.
The marching band members and other spirit groups have been hard at work since late July learning routines and prepping for performance schedules.
“Spirit Spectacular is our first actual performance,” said Ellison High School junior Alvin Han, one of the band’s three drum majors.
“It gives us a chance to see what we need to work on. It’s a guide for us,” he said.
The annual Spirit Spectacular traditionally ends the summer band camp and serves as precursor to the football season and slate of halftime shows.
The marching band show is a rare opportunity for the bands to perform beneath the stadium lights outside a football game, spotlighting the hard work of student musicians, dance team and color guard members.
“It also shows parents how far we’ve come so far,” said Han. “We have 8 minutes to show what we can do.”
Back in late July at the start of marching band season, Shoemaker High School senior drum major Chloe Cuellar said the start of band marked the beginning of contest season and a reunion.
“We’re bringing everyone together as a family,” she said.
“It’s great. I get a little nervous,” Cuellar said, “but I like to be there for them. We’re learning to march together.”
Killeen High senior Joshua McMiller is in his second year as drum major. “Our goals are to teach the freshmen and bring everyone up to our standards. It feels accomplished to work hard and get to that point.”
“It’s so much fun,” said Killeen High School senior drum major Brianna Marteny. “It’s exhilarating being on the field. It’s a great experience.”
“Marching band is exciting,” said Shoemaker senior drum major Juliana Trejo. “The games are really hype. We play hard and we still have fun.”
Football season begins with all KISD teams on the road Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27. The first home games are Sept. 9 and 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.