The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees adopted a nearly half-a-billion dollar budget last week.
During the Aug. 24th board meeting, the Killeen ISD school board unanimously approved the district’s proposed budget and tax rate for the 2021-2022 fiscal year following a public hearing.
BUDGET
The district’s total budget for the upcoming year is projected to bring in over $490 million in revenue — an increase of over $7 million from last’s year’s budgeted total revenue.
KISD’s total expenditures are projected to be over $486.5 million — approximately $8 million more in expenses than last’s year’s budgeted costs, according to the district’s budget documents.
TAX RATE
Killeen ISD’s tax rate for the fiscal year is just over $1.04 per $100 valuation, around 4 cents less than the district’s tax rate for the current fiscal year.
“We are proposing a total tax rate of $1.0432 which is 87.2 cents on the (Maintenance & Operations) side and 17.12 cents on the debt service side,” Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley explained at a previous board meeting. “That is what makes up this budget. They go hand in hand, you really can’t have the budget without the tax rate.”
To view Killeen ISD’s budget presentation, go to https://bit.ly/3kCkeza.
