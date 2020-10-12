Members of the Killeen Independent School District’s administration will be providing an update on the count for Impact Aid funding during Tuesday's meeting of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
In the board packet for the meeting, the district attached an update on the surveys returned.
A total of 43,874 surveys were sent out to parents electronically, and as of noon Wednesday, 14,673 had been returned. Of those returned, a total of 5,381 are military — living on- and off-post — and civilians working on federal property.
Federal Impact Aid money assists school districts that have lost property tax revenue from the presence of tax-exempt federal property, such as Fort Hood. The aid may also be given for increased expenditures from the enrollment of federally connected children.
KISD has received between $46 million and $47 million each year from Impact Aid in recent years.
Also during the meeting, the board will be discussing updates to the district’s learning platforms for this school year.
“The continuity of instruction update will provide an opportunity to continue discussions regarding attendance rates, engagement levels, learning modalities and future instructional options,” the district’s board book said.
Near the end of the meeting, the board will be discussing naming of future school facilities to include Elementary School #36 on Azura Way in Killeen and the new high school being built on Chaparral Road.
Tuesday’s board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building at 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen. The meeting will also be viewable online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
