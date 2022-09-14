Killeen school police will soon have 10 ballistic shields at their disposal in case of an emergency.
On Tuesday, the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees unanimously voted 6-0, with member JoAnn Purser absent, to approve a request for 10 Vanguard Level III bullet-resistant ballistic shields.
The vote came after a mother implored the board invest in bulletproof ‘plates’ for every student. She said her three school-aged children under 7 are scared to go to school after the most recent deadly shooting in Uvalde.
The shields the district seeks to purchase weigh approximately 17 pounds and cost $5,600 each. Funding from a statewide grant is expected to pay for the estimated $56,100 it will cost to purchase the ten shields.
All officers provided with grant-funded ballistic shields must have either attended 16 hours of ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) training within the last 24 months or commit to attend within the next 24 months, according to the district.
Officers had ballistic shields on hand during the Uvalde massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers; however, video footage revealed, even with the shields, law enforcement didn’t engage the active shooter for more than an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.