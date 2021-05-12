The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees unanimously approved a series of pay raises and incentives for district employees this week.
“In total, Killeen ISD is investing $14.8 million on our most valuable resource, our employees, and is positioned to be the most competitive school district in central Texas for hourly and salary employees,” the district said in a press release Tuesday night.
All district employees will receive a 3.5% general pay increase beginning July 1, according to KISD.
In addition to the 3.5% general pay increase, some hourly employees will receive “pay rate equity adjustments” between 8 to 13% depending on the position.
The starting rate for a first-year teacher will be $52,000, up from a base rate of $50,300 in 2019, according to prior reporting. .
During the public forum portion of Tuesday’s meeting, several hourly KISD employees shared their financial struggles with the school board prior to the pay raises’ unanimous approval. Read more here: https://bit.ly/33BfC47.
“While I love hearing the comments from our employees, some of the comments earlier I had a little bit of bite-my-tongue blood running down my chin, because I knew this was coming,” KISD Chief Human Resources Jessica Neyman said. “It kind of reminded me of someone upset they didn’t get a pony for Christmas and I hadn’t pulled back the curtain and said, ‘You’re going to get the pony for Christmas.’”
Neyman said bus drivers and custodians stand to see “substantial” pay increases thanks to the board’s approval of the pay rate equity adjustments for hourly employees.
“For manual trades in general, there’s going to be a 13% equity adjustment,” she said. “For bus drivers, it’s going to be a 20.8% average increase, and for custodians it’s going to be a 13.7% increase. All of those increases are before the 3.5% general pay increase. These are exceptionally high paying increases.”
KISD bus drivers will see a pay increase from $14.26 an hour to $18.07 an hour, according to the district.
Hourly employee pay increases were derived from a Texas Association of School Boards pay rate equity adjustment study which analyzed the district’s hourly wages in comparison to various market studies.
TASB Human Resources Director Amy Campbell presented the study’s findings to the board Tuesday.
“Right now 95% of hourly employees are below midpoint,” Campbell said. “Most of your employees are below market, because so many people are down in the bottom half of your pay range.”
Campbell said the district’s now-approved pay raise proposal would place KISD above what other district’s are offering their hourly employees.
“The pay increase that you’re proposing for this group next year is beyond what your peers are doing for next year,” she said. “It is substantial, impressive and something the board and district should be proud of if you’re able to accomplish it.”
Board Secretary Brett Williams called the pay raise “the most significant shift in a KISD pay plan in a long, long time.”
Superintendent John Craft said the raise would help KISD stand out among other competitive school districts.
“We believe that this is absolutely placing us as the most competitive district here in the Central Texas region for our non-exempt employees,” he said.
INCENTIVE PLAN
In addition to the 3.5% pay raise for all employees and the pay rate adjustments for some hourly employees, the board unanimously approved a “Recruit, Retain, Retire Notification Incentive” plan.
The incentive plan would provide current and future employees with an opportunity to earn a one-time payment of $1,000 for exempt employees and $500 for non-exempt hourly employees. Employees may qualify for the bonus by signing a letter of reasonable assurance (LORA) to work for the district next school year by May 19.
Also, current employees who inform the district of their intent to retire or resign will be eligible for an incentive check as long as the employee informs the district of their pending departure prior to June 2.
Board member Shelley Wells said she wanted to emphasize that the district is covering the cost of federal income tax and medicare taxes to ensure employees receive the full amount of their incentive pay.
“If this doesn’t send a message that they’re (KISD employees) appreciated and valued, I really don’t know what will,” Wells said Tuesday. “I just think this is the right thing to do.”
Craft said the incentive plan should aid the district’s human resources department in the current hiring season for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
“The timing is really important from a recruitment and retention standpoint,” he said Tuesday. “We want to thank and applaud our returning educators, but also get really aggressive in trying to hire people for the next school year.”
To view current KISD job postings visit www.killeenisd.org/human_resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.