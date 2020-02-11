Around 2,000 middle school students with the Killeen Independent School District could be attending a different school in the 2020/2021 school year. The district’s board of trustees approved, with a 6-0 vote, the proposed middle school rezoning for the new school year at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Brett Williams was not present for the board meeting.
The reason for the rezoning is the opening of the new Nolan Middle School off Warriors Path in Harker Heights later this year. With the proposed attendance zones, some of the current Eastern Hills MIddle School attendance zone students would attend the new Nolan Middle School and some of the current Manor attendance zone students would attend Eastern Hills Middle School. The other middle schools that would be affected by the rezoning are Liberty Hill, Live Oak Ridge, Palo Alto, Union Grove and the current Nolan Middle School on Jasper Drive in Killeen.
The rezoning of the middle schools will eliminate the need for portable buildings at middle schools throughout the district, according to John Craft, the superintendent for the district. There are currently 54 portables at middle schools in the district. The new middle school off Warriors Path is costing $54 million from the district’s strategic facilities fund.
The new middle school will have the district’s second Middle School Science Technology Engineering Mathematics Program. Currently all of the STEM students attend Roy J. Smith Middle School.
Students currently attending a middle school that will be affected by the rezoning change have the opportunity to be grandfathered in and finish middle school at that campus, according to Craft. The district will not be able to provide transportation to those students and they will have to have their own transportation to school.
The current Nolan Middle School on Jasper Drive will close following this school year. Behind the current Nolan Middle School site, a new elementary school is being built to consolidate Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary schools as part of the 2018 bond. The new elementary school is going to cost taxpayers around $35 million.
In other business:
The board approved with a 6-0 vote, the guaranteed maximum price for the building at the new high school on Chaparral Road. The school is part of the 2018 bond and the building will cost just under $119 million. The total cost of the high school project is budgeted at $147 million. The high school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022 and will eliminate the need for portable buildings at the district’s high schools.
The $119 million only covers the building of the new high school. It does not include furnishings for the building or an athletic stadium at the school.
Also, the board appointed Eric Penrod, the deputy superintendent for the district, the election agent for the May 2 election that will include two seats on the board of trustees -- Place 4 and Place 5 -- as well as the $265 million bond issue.
