Killeen Independent School District employees may see a little extra cash this holiday season after the board of trustees unanimously approved three monetary incentives Tuesday night aimed at retaining and recruiting teachers and staff.
Through the newly approved retention incentive, Killeen ISD employees hired by Dec. 7 who remain employed through May 27, 2022, would be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,000 for full-time employees or $500 for part-time employees.
Substitute employees are also eligible to receive a stipend based on the number of days worked throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Funding for the stipends will be provided through federal emergency relief funding.
“We’re really putting our money where our mouth is,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said about the retention incentive Tuesday. “We think it’ll go a long way, not only with morale, but just articulating how much we appreciate our employees.”
In addition, the board unanimously approved a recruitment incentive in which current KISD employees could earn thousands of dollars for recruiting qualified teachers to the district.
Under the teacher referral incentive program approved Tuesday, if a referred teacher is hired by the district, current Killeen ISD employees would be paid half of their stipend up front and the rest at the end of the teacher’s first year with the district. To be eligible, the current staff member must be identified by the new hire teacher as the referral source.
According to the district, stipends will increase by $1,500 for every new teacher referred. An employee would receive a $500 stipend for the first referral, $1,500 for the second referral, $3,000 for the third referral. Employees with the Central Administration Advisory Group, Human Resources Department, and KISD representatives at recruitment events are excluded from eligibility.
Lastly, the board approved an alternative certification program reimbursement stipend in which current or prospective KISD employees may be reimbursed up to $5,000 for completing a Texas Education Agency approved alternative teacher certification program.
“I think that we’re in a position, looking forward, where we’re going to have to get really aggressive in the promotion of future educators,” Craft said. “I think this is a great step in doing so.”
Employees who receive the reimbursement must commit to stay with the district for three years, Craft said. If not, the reimbursement would be recouped through the employees’ final paycheck with the district.
Texas Classroom Teachers Association board president Sherry Miller applauded the district’s initiatives during public forum Tuesday.
“This indicates the determination from KISD that all employees are important in this district,” Miller said.
