KISD Board.JPG

At the podium are Dr. Jo-Lynette Crayton, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Learning Services and behind her are, from left, Tara Wells, Instructional Specialist; Stephani Grisham, Instructional Specialist; Roxanna Rosas, Instructional Specialist Elementary Biliteracy; and Eli Lopez, Director Multilingual Services.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The Killeen school board this week approved two specific agenda items which will add new curriculum resources in the classroom.

Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Learning Services Jo-Lynette Crayton, presented five programs under one agenda item that were designed for use by educators in the classroom to help students meet the standards of education as set by the Texas Education Code.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.