The Killeen school board this week approved two specific agenda items which will add new curriculum resources in the classroom.
Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Learning Services Jo-Lynette Crayton, presented five programs under one agenda item that were designed for use by educators in the classroom to help students meet the standards of education as set by the Texas Education Code.
“When we were out with COVID, the district purchased Imagine Learning for additional support in reading and math for all students,” Crayton said. “That contract is expiring and so we have done research and come up with some replacement products to help in those areas.”
Crayton presented five new programs and quotes to board members.
Istation is a curriculum for reading achievement and Spanish literacy software. It carries a cost of $311,114.75.
Mind Education is a curriculum for math software, licensing and updates, access to on-demand professional learning and tutorials and an assessment support tool at a cost of $381,300.
Studies Weekly is a curriculum for social studies and comes in at a cost of $391,114.60
Accelerate Learning Inc. is a program for online STEM curriculum for grades four and five and has a cost of $33,920.25.
Savvas Learning Company provides a curriculum with ‘Inspire Literacy’ materials at a cost of $16,705.81.
The proposals would be funded by the KISD’s Instructional Materials Allotment fund, and approval of these programs would leave a balance of $2,603,396.36.
Prior to approving these programs, several board members had questions about the necessity and the timing of the purchases requested.
“The proposals I have presented are aligned to Texas Standards,” Crayton said. “They are supplemental interventions which will help students who may have difficulty meeting the standards.”
Board members then voted 5-0 to approve these curriculum quotes. Board President Brett Williams and Board Member JoAnn Purser were not at the Tuesday meeting.
Crayton remained at the podium to present a sixth curriculum resource for the district’s phonics program.
“This program from Benchmark will help the district get a bigger bang for its buck,” Crayton said. “We must provide interventions for the instructional gaps in order to meet the needs of at-risk students.”
Board Member Brenda Adams had a concern about “too many tools in the toolbox,” and asked if there was a timeline which might show growth in accordance with the providers recommendations.
“Not all standards were addressed with the current programs,” Crayton said, explaining that the district was given two years to become compliant and it was her recommendation that they not wait.
Trustees voted 5-0 to approve the phonics curriculum from Benchmark Education Company as presented. The curriculum uses systematic direct instruction in kindergarten through third grades at a cost of $1,277,766 which will be paid using Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Funds, which is federal coronavirus money allocated to school systems during the pandemic.
Following the unanimous vote, Crayton thanked board members for their questions and for their approval.
