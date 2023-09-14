Board members approved the purchase of 16 new buses at Tuesday’s KISD Board meeting.
Members approved the purchase of four 14-passenger buses and 12 44-passenger buses.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 12:41 am
According to KISD officials, the district will utilize Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds for the purchase of all 16 buses.
The four 14-passenger buses will be used by the Special Education 18+ program.
The buses will cost $107,796 each and have a total cost of $431,184.
These four buses do not require the driver to have a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
The 12 44-passenger activity buses will be used primarily for out-of-town trips in lieu of renting charter buses.
The buses will be purchased and “wrapped” with Killeen ISD insignia.
The buses will cost $169,500 each with a total cost of $2,034,000.
Estimated cost to “wrap” each bus is $15,000 to $20,000, for an estimated total cost of $180,000 to $240,000, to be paid from the General Fund.
