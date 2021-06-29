The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees unanimously voted to approve a teacher incentive payment spending plan during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
“This is a new incentive allotment proposed through the Texas Education Agency that is going to allow teachers, based upon classroom performance, to reap the benefits of additional compensation as a result of their performance,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said Tuesday evening.
The agenda item passed in a 6-0 vote with board member Marvin Rainwater absent and not voting.
The spending plan must next be approved by the Texas Education Agency before teachers see any additional funds.
The teacher incentive allotment plan is a product of House Bill 3, passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in June 2019. HB 3 established the plan to recognize teachers on three different levels: Recognized, Exemplary, and Master.
According to TEA, teachers dubbed 'Recognized' would be eligible to receive a $3,000 to $9,000 bonus check; 'Exemplary' teachers could receive between $6,000 to $18,000 and 'Master' teachers could earn an additional $12,000 to $32,000.
"These teacher designations generate additional teacher-focused allotment funding for districts in order for them to reward their top performers," according to TEA's website about the plan.
KISD’s incentive plan was approved by Education Service Center Region 12 in early June.
“It’s gone to Region 12 and they’ve approved our plan,” KISD Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley said Tuesday. “Now, our process is to start paying employees.”
Bradley said the way the incentive program’s payment plan is set up, 90% of the incentive payment would go towards the awarded teacher and the remaining 10 percent would go one of two ways.
“The way our plan is set up is that 90% of the payment would go to the teacher, and then 10% of the payment would either go to the group of teachers that are part of that team, or that 10% might go towards professional development for that team,” Bradley said.
The Texas Education Agency would provide funding for the incentive plan in August or September of each year, according to the district. Payments to individual employees would be made before Aug. 31 each summer based upon TEA verification, according to the agenda.
Other items discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- Employee health insurance benefits for 2022
- High school rezoning map
- Board audit committee report
- Financial audit services request
- Quarterly investment report
- Fiscal year 2022 district budget planning update
- Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion project
- Purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property
- Level III employee grievance - D. Harding
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3gUODbe.
