The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees approved an increase to Teacher of the Year prize payments at the regular school board meeting Tuesday evening.
For the past decade, KISD has participated in the Texas State Teacher of the Year program which awards Teacher of the Year honorees with a monetary gift annually.
This year, the district is retroactively awarding prizes to the 2019-2020 Teachers of the Year.
“We want to celebrate our teachers’ success,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said.
Tuesday, the KISD school board unanimously voted 6-0 to more than double the Teacher of the Year winners’ checks from $2,000 to $5,000. Board member Shelley Wells was absent Tuesday and unable to vote.
Two KISD teachers - one Elementary and one Secondary teacher - will be selected by a district review committee to win the ultimate $5,000 prize. The remaining elementary and secondary teacher finalists will receive $1,000 each. Campus level Teacher of the Year nominees will walk away with an additional $500 for their efforts.
Board vice president Susan Jones said she supported the program but hoped the event wouldn’t become a “popularity contest.”
“I do like the idea of rewarding our teachers with a monetary gift versus a plaque they can put on their wall, but I don’t want it to get to a point where it becomes who’s the most popular person in the building,” Jones said Tuesday.
Board member Marvin Rainwater questioned why students weren’t part of the Teacher of the Year selection process. Three to five Teacher of the Year candidates are nominated at each campus through the campus’ site based decision making committee. From there, the campus selects one nominee to send to the district-level finalist contest, where the district selects the two winners.
Board member Minerva Trujillo expressed concern that some teachers may abstain from the contest because they don’t want the process to take away from their students’ learning time.
“Let us look at the process,” Craft said. “I think we’re in agreement, we don’t want to overburden teachers, especially in the spring.”
In addition to the monetary gift, Craft said the district will also virtually highlight the finalists in May on digital billboards near Interstate 14.
The district will host a virtual Zoom event in celebration of the Teacher of the Year winners and finalists. Teacher honorees should expect to receive their prize winnings in June.
