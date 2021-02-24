The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees amended the 2020-2021 school calendar Tuesday to make up for time lost due to recent winter storm closures.
A total of eight calendar days were adjusted during Tuesday’s board meeting. “Early Out” dates Feb. 26, March 5, March 12, April 16, and April 30 will now be regular school days, according to the updated calendar.
April 2, originally Good Friday holiday, will now be a remote learning day for students and a planning day for teachers. March 22 and April 12, originally scheduled to be teacher planning days, will now be remote learning days for students as well.
The amended 2020-2021 school calendar, including eight adjusted school days, passed with a 6-1 vote from the board. Board Vice President Susan Jones was the only member to vote in opposition of the amended calendar.
However, school leaders are still concerned students may need more education time this year, and the revised KISD calendar is contingent upon a potential Texas Education Agency waiver allowing school districts to have up to 10 fewer school days this year because of last week’s winter storm.
“This year, I’ll just say it, this is the craziest academic calendar I’ve ever experienced,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said during Tuesday’s school board meeting. “I know people have made plans for spring break, and Easter holiday, and Memorial Day. I’m still concerned about extending the school year past Memorial Day. I think that this past week has really taken a toll on many of our families. It has not been a ‘rest and relax’ type setting for most. I think the calendar is not perfect, but I feel like it has some flexibility built in for Thursday and Friday of this week and hopefully will carry us through the remaining part of the semester.”
Board Vice President Susan Jones brought up the possibility of shortening spring break to make up for lost instruction time.
“I know we don’t like the idea of touching spring break,” Jones said. “But we’ve lost so much instructional time due to COVID. I’m really concerned about kids being in the classroom. I’d rather see us forego spring break than go into the month of June.”
Board member Rainwater questioned her spring break proposal and Jones clarified that her idea wasn’t a proposal as much as something she wanted to bring up for board discussion.
“I think part of our challenge with spring break, I think we’d have a lot of gaps with staffing,” Craft said. “I think a lot of plans have been made and I’m afraid we’d have a substitute shortage. I think logistically there would be a lot of challenges.”
Board member Shelley Wells echoed Jones’ concerns about lost learning time and asked Craft if the district could extend the school days by 15 or 30 minutes a day to make up extra time.
“I hate to say, ‘Yes, absolutely,’ without thinking of all the potential ramifications in everything that will affect — employee childcare, pickup, transportation — there’s a lot to think of,” Craft said. “I would need to gather some deeper feedback and input, but it’s an option.”
Board member Corbett Lawler urged his fellow members to approve the calendar as proposed by the district.
“Before we begin adjusting calendars to add minutes to days, I think we should be considerate of the impact it’s having on our teachers,” Lawler said. “Our teachers have taken it on the chin this year and to now start playing with a few extra days, a few extra minutes, just seems to exacerbate the problems they’ve been having, and probably leads to some suspicion that people aren’t really listening to teachers and their problems.”
Copperas Cove Independent School District sustained winter storm damage to six of their 11 buildings but said the damage was not severe enough to cancel school. “CCISD has not missed any instructional days due to the storm,” CCISD spokeswoman Wendy Sledd wrote Wednesday.
A TEA “Missed School Days” waiver was unanimously approved by the Killeen ISD board in an effort to waive the potential 10 school days lost due to the winter weather and damage left behind by the storm. The district is awaiting final TEA approval of the waiver.
