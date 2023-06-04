With the announcement of Jo Ann Fey as the lone finalist in the search for a new KISD Superintendent, board members were confident they had selected someone who fit the position profile developed during the two-month search process.
An online survey was conducted in April, which was designed to gather information from respondents as to the qualities and characteristics they were seeking in a candidate. Killeen ISD held a series of town-hall and focus group meetings to get direct feedback from residents to form a position profile.
The district also hired an Austin-based consulting firm for $40,000, ultimately receiving 40 applications, before selecting and interviewing five finalists.
Killeen ISD published a news release following Thursday’s meeting that mirrored some of the statements made by Board President Brett Williams during his remarks about the board’s selection of Fey as the lone finalist.
“She is authentic in her desire to create pathways to excellence for all students,” the release stated. “Her commitment to accountability and discipline at all levels of the organization will be a tremendous asset for our community. Her full body of work in the education field is a perfect fit for our community and district.”
Fey, 52, has 27 years of educational experience, most recently with Midlothian ISD, south of Dallas-Fort Worth, where she served as the district’s superintendent.
Before holding that post, Fey spent 25 years in Southwest Independent School District in San Antonio. There, she served a majority-minority community that exceeded state averages for at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.
According to the board’s interviews with Fey, she plans to find out what is important to the board and to the community.
“She is going to see what aligns with our adopted board goals and then form a plan of action,” Williams said. “She says she’s going to challenge us to make sure that actions support what we claim to be our goals.”
“Dr. Fey has clearly defined expectations and methods for growing talent,” Williams said. “People want to get better and they want to know how, and we think Dr. Fey will bring that to our organization at all levels.”
According to KISD, during her tenure in San Antonio, Fey was integral in Southwest High School and Southwest Independent School District, with the schools evolving from poor performing to highly recognized.
She successfully led the turnaround of Southwest High School during her five years as its principal. During her eight years as assistant superintendent, she was instrumental in the coaching and development of campus principals and assistant principals.
She also oversaw the launch of the district’s Talent Management and Acquisition Department, designed to create a pool of talent that is ready to fulfill the district’s leadership roles.
Military and economically disadvantaged
“She is coming here for our most at-risk population; that’s why she wants to be here. She understands and that’s what draws her to us,” Williams said.
According to the release, at the core of Fey ’s approach to a student-focused district is accountability at all levels of the organization.
“We have got to make sure our teachers are not just told they are supported, but that we provide the training, resources, and in-person support to ensure that our students and teachers have the best possible experience,” Fey said in the release. “We must ensure that our campus leadership teams are properly trained in all aspects of leadership and, even more importantly, they get exposure to various types of leaders with different skills to help them grow and evolve.
“I am a huge believer in targeted training to improve weaknesses. I continue to expose myself to targeted training, and that will be the same approach for our district team,” Fey said.
“She is someone who understands who we are, the challenges that are before us. Someone who has experience and someone who has done it successfully,” Williams said.
“Selecting a superintendent is the single-most important duty we have before us.”
If hired, Fey would succeed John Craft, who had served as superintendent since 2015. He left the district earlier this year to take the superintendent’s post in Northside ISD in San Antonio.
When Craft left KISD, his salary was $340,000 annually.
Fey’s salary has not yet been determined, as the district said negotiations were ongoing.
Her salary as Midlothian ISD superintendent is $204,000 per year.
Fey’s education includes a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University, a Master’s of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, a Master’s of Education from Houston Baptist University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.
Fey has also successfully completed the District Leadership Program and the Superintendent Program at the prestigious Holdsworth Center, according to KISD.
Fey is married to William Fey, a civil engineer, who was once stationed at Fort Cavazos while in the United States Army.
Together, they have three children. Their adult son is a teacher, their eldest daughter is a collegiate athlete, and their youngest daughter will attend KISD.
Fey and her family also have a strong background in school athletics.
Fey was a San Antonio All-Star selection in both volleyball and basketball, picked up shot put and discus in the 10th grade, according to a report on KSAT, a San Antonio-based TV station. At SMU, she was an All-American.
Her youngest daughter, while at Midlothian High School, is a two-time defending state champion in track and field.
The KISD Board of Trustees will vote on Fey’s official hiring after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period has elapsed.
