Five out of six Killeen Independent School District board candidates talked to potential voters during a meet and greet held in Killeen on Monday evening.
Incumbent board Vice President Susan Jones, of Belton, attended the meet-and-greet event Monday, but her opponent for the Place 2 seat, David Jones, of Harker Heights, was not — the second time the candidate has not attended a political event for the school board candidates.
Place 3 candidates Lenna Barr and Oliver Mintz, both of Killeen, attended the forum offering yard signs for interested residents.
Place 1 candidates Brenda Adams, of Killeen, and Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, were seen mingling with guests Monday.
About a half-dozen residents attended the KISD school board meet and greet Monday evening, hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens Herencia Council No. 4297 along with the Stars and Stripes Exchange Club of Killeen, at Endeavors Performing Arts and Event Center, 868 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
One of those attendees was former KISD board member Minerva Trujillo.
“It’s personal to me,” Trujillo said. “I want to see which candidate is the best for the kids, what candidate is the best for the staff, and who will have the best interest in mind and not just their own self-interest.”
LULAC Herencia President Minerva Cotton said she hopes residents will take interest in the school board election.
“You need to come meet who is running so you know who to vote for - to be informed voters,” Cotton said. “Ask them questions, see what they stand for, see what their platform is, see what they plan to do. Even if you don’t have kids in the district, we all pay taxes. So it affects everyone kids or no kids.”
Stars and Stripes member Mark Hyde said the event was intended to remind voters of the important upcoming election.
“We just want you to get out to vote,” Hyde said.
Early voting for the school board election begins April 25. Election Day is on May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.