Candidates running for the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees filed their final campaign finance reports in advance of Saturday’s election.
Three Killeen ISD board seats — Place 1, 2, and 3 — are up for grabs this election cycle.
Some KISD board candidates’ campaign finance reports highlight self-funded campaigns with no outside donors or influence, while others are funded by area residents, teachers, and, in one case, bankers and a former mayor.
PLACE 1
Brenda Adams, of Killeen, is running against Gerald Dreher, of Harker Heights, for the Place 1 seat Shelley Wells has held since 2007. Adams is a retired educator and former principal and Dreher is an orthopedic surgeon.
According to Adams’ finance report, she reportedly received $1,538.14 in political contributions and spent $711.81 between the period of March 30 and April 24. Adams’ largest single donation during the final reporting period was $500 from a KISD teacher.
During the period of Feb. 18 to April 7, Dreher’s campaign finance report shows he spent $3,350 on unitemized political expenditures and received zero donations.
PLACE 2
Incumbent KISD board Vice President Susan Jones, of Belton, is running against David Jones, of Harker Heights, for her Place 2 seat.
Susan Jones is a mortgage loan officer manager and former Bell County Appraisal District board member, and David Jones is a pastor of Pioneers Crisis Ministries.
Susan Jones was first elected to the KISD Board of Trustees in May 2011 and is serving her fourth term.
According to Susan Jones’ campaign finance report for the period of March 28 to April 29, Jones received zero outside donations and spent zero dollars on her campaign.
David Jones did not file a campaign finance report but rather submitted a modified reporting declaration form.
If candidates do not intend to accept more than $930 in total donations or $930 in political expenditures, they can opt for modified reporting during one election cycle.
PLACE 3
Lenna Barr, of Killeen, is up against Oliver Mintz, also of Killeen, for Corbett Lawler’s Place 3 seat, which he has held since 2011.
Barr is currently the vice president of Administration and Finance at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. Mintz, according to his candidate application, is listed as an attorney and consultant.
During the period of April 7 through 28, Barr received $400 in total unitemized political contributions, $1,000 in total political contributions, and spent $2,390.23 leaving -$990.23 in total political contributions maintained as of the last day of the reporting period. Barr’s most recent large donation was $250 from a Killeen Realtor.
During the last filing period, Barr received donations from former Killeen Mayor and state Rep. Scott Cosper, area developers and bankers.
Mintz’ campaign took in zero donations and spent $142.32 from personal funds.
(1) comment
Apparently one of the winners, Kelly Berg, is a racist. Not just a trump supporter. Also says stuff like "lost causes" when referring to students. Look up his social media. It's not hard to find.
Way to go KISD. Bet they didn't talk to a single student.
