The teacher shortage, employee morale, STAAR test redesign, and learning loss were just a few of the topics discussed during the Killeen Independent School District’s “Team of Eight” training Tuesday.
The training, led by representatives from the Region 12 Education Service Center in Waco, included a guided discussion of Killeen ISD’s perceived strengths and weakness from the school board’s perspective. KISD assistant superintendents Jo-Lynette Crayton and Susan Buckley participated in the discussion during the special board workshop Tuesday morning.
STRENGTHS
Buckley, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, said she viewed the district’s curriculum as a strength.
“I feel like we’re strong on the curriculum side as far as the teachers know what they should be teaching and when they should be teaching,” Buckley said.
The assistant superintendent said KISD’s recent restorative practices training is another positive accomplishment of the district. Buckley said the district has trained “every teacher” on restorative practices and continues to train incoming new teachers.
Board member Shelley Wells, whose seat is up for election this May, KISD’s professional development opportunities is one of the district’s positive attributes.
“I don’t know that teachers have much time to go to professional development, but we certainly have fabulous professional development to help them overcome just the lack of experience,” Wells said.
Superintendent John Craft highlighted the school board’s passage of employee monetary retention and recruitment incentives as a strength for the district going into hiring season.
“Now, that being said, we’ve got another job fair March 5 and sure enough the surrounding school districts have a job fair March 5,” Craft said. “So, it’s becoming a bit of a bidding war.”
Communication, Craft said, is also one of the district’s many strengths.
“I do think that one of our strengths has been our ability to leverage communication outlets that we really haven’t in the past,” he said adding that the district’s social media presence has increased. “What we’re learning is, particularly in crisis situations, time is not on our side. ... It’s really important to communicate quickly to control the narrative. I think we’ve done a pretty good job in that regard.”
Board Secretary Brett Williams agreed with Craft’s analysis.
“I definitely think our messaging in the last two years improved drastically,” Williams said.
WEAKNESSES
The teacher shortage, Buckley said, is a weakness the district is currently struggling to overcome.
Board President JoAnn Purser said employee morale is one of the concerns she hears most often.
“Everybody is overworked, overburdened, and over-tasked in every department, in every type of work environment,” Purser said.
Superintendent Craft responded that employee morale is more of a nationwide problem.
“I think that the morale issues may be even a little bit beyond the district,” Craft said. “I think it’s something that’s happening across the nation. It, unfortunately, is I think as a result of probably some stressors outside the education environment — primarily associated with COVID. It’s been a stressful two years as well, you know.”
The “majority” of the district’s new-hire educators are in their first or second year of teaching, according to the superintendent.
“That’s just the reality,” he said.
Craft said one possible weakness may come in the form of a new standardized STAAR test.
“The STAAR redesign is in essence going to encompass far fewer multiple-choice questions, and much more open-ended, higher level, higher cognitive level short-answer questions,” he said. “So I think that as we’re looking forward, we’re going to need to pay really close attention — because it’s going to be a very different assessment and I just think we need to be prepared for it. So, I say it’s a weakness but it’s also an opportunity.”
Buckley said the main issue she sees is pandemic-related learning loss.
“The main one that we’re dealing with both internally and externally is learning loss,” she said. “That comes with mobility and also with the kids that decided to stay home last year — not all — but we’re seeing broader gaps in the learning loss and we’re working hard to close those.”
Craft said the greatest learning loss statewide has been in mathematics.
“We’re going to really have to continue to roll up our sleeves and catch kids up in the math area,” he said.
Board member Corbett Lawler, whose seat is also up for election in May, expressed concern with the general attitude shift toward public education.
“Something has happened with attitudes, parent attitudes in many cases, and student attitudes, as a reflection of parent attitudes, are just not pro-schools as they were,” Lawler said. “They’re just angry and I don’t know if it’s a COVID problem. I don’t have any idea where it’s coming from.”
