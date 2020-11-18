Killeen Independent School District board members discussed possible names for the new high school being built on Chaparral Road in south Killeen during a school board meeting Tuesday.
The board discussed names like Chaparral High School for the road the school will be on, Yowell Ranch High School for the neighborhood near the school, Legion High School as a connection to the military community in Killeen and Champion High School.
However, no decision was made by the board Tuesday, and the item will be back on the agenda at the Dec. 8 school board meeting.
The $147 million school is expected to open in August 2022. The school is expected to have about 2,500 students when it opens.
