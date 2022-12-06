School board

Chelsea Sirokman, of Copperas Cove, addressed the Killeen ISD school board Tuesday evening about her eight-year-old deaf daughter's sign language interpreter's termination, and the lack of communication parents received regarding the change.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Citing her deaf daughter’s bravery, a mother spoke out Tuesday against the Killeen Independent School District’s decision to terminate more than a dozen sign language interpreters just before Thanksgiving.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, Chelsea Sirokman, of Copperas Cove, told the board she learned of her daughter’s terminated one-on-one interpreter from her 8-year-old, who attends the district’s regional day school for the deaf, rather than from Killeen ISD professionals.

