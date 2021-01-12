The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees took a look at the most recent Texas Academic Performance Report for the school district at Tuesday’s meeting.
The district did not receive an accountability rating in the 2019 / 2020 report, along with all other school districts in the state, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the district also received the “Needs Assistance” rating for its special education department, the same rating it received in its last report.
The district’s report also included 2019’s STAAR scores, as students did not take the standardized test last year because of COVID-19.
The special education label comes from many different indicators within the district and can largely be improved through better student performance within the special education department.
The first 14 pages of the report, which address student performance, are the same 14 pages that were in the district’s report last year.
The district saw an increase over 1% in its four-year graduation rate as well as an increase in its dual credit course completion percentage around five points to just over 19%, according to the report.
The report also includes the percentage of students who are economically disadvantaged, and KISD saw around a 4% increase to 60.5%, according to the report.
Megan Bradley, the district’s chief financial officer, provided the previous year’s financial reports but said the updated finances for this school year will be discussed at the next board meeting later this month.
Lastly, the KISD Police Chief, Ralph Disher, spoke on the crime stats within the district.
The stats are over a five-year period, and Disher said that assaults and terroristic threats were up but most of them are not related to staff or entire schools but more one-on-one offenses.
Disher also said that the district saw a significant decrease in drug cases within the district the last year and that even without COVID-19 shutting down school, the number of drug cases would have been significantly lower.
Residents are able to view the entire TAPR here:
