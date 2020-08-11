The Killeen Independent School District administration and board of trustees spent more than 90 minutes Tuesday discussing the district’s plans for returning to school for the fall semester.
Among the items discussed during the board’s regular meeting were the distribution of technology to families for virtual learning, the virtual learning center that will be used for virtual learning and an update on fall athletics.
Superintendent John Craft said that the district is developing return-to-learn plans with the safety of staff and students at the forefront.
However, during the public forum portion of the meeting, two speakers expressed concerns about the return to in-person instruction.
Stanley Golaboff, a Harker Heights resident and a candidate for a board seat in November, told the board that around 60% of parents have decided to stick with virtual learning once face-to-face instruction becomes an option after Labor Day.
The district’s current plan starts school on Aug. 17 with all students learning virtually for the first three weeks.
Beginning on Sept. 8, students can return to face-to-face instruction if they or their parents choose. Under the district’s instructional plan, students and parents will be able to switch back and forth between virtual and face-to-face learning throughout the school year.
Rick Beaule, the president of the Killeen Educators Association, also spoke at the public forum and he said that around 80% of the members of the KEA do not feel safe returning to school for at least the first eight or nine weeks of school.
Craft discussed some additions to the district’s public health plan for the fall.
Students will be required to wear face coverings throughout the day and the district will have isolation rooms on campuses for any students who show symptoms that could be related to the coronavirus. Students will stay in isolation rooms until they can be picked up from the campus.
Craft detailed the criteria employees would have to meet in order to return to work if they show symptoms. They must have 24 hours without a fever, symptoms must improve and there must be at least 10 days since the first symptom of the virus.
Criteria for a student’s return to school are the same.
The student or staff member could either have a test for the virus come back negative or get a doctor’s note showing a non-COVID diagnosis.
In discussion of the fall instructional plan, Craft said the district is in the process of delivering technology, like laptops, iPads, mini iPads and hotspots for connectivity.
When it comes to fall sports, the games and meets are scheduled to begin in September, Craft said.
The first matches in volleyball could begin on Sept. 14, football games could begin on Sept. 24 and cross country meets could begin on Sept. 7.
None of these dates are set and can change as they get closer, according to Craft.
He said that athletics and extracurricular activities have not been at the forefront of discussions.
Later in the meeting, Megan Bradley, the district’s chief financial officer, discussed the district’s proposed budget and tax rate for the 2020/2021 fiscal year.
The district’s total proposed budget includes just under $482.7 million in revenues and around $478.5 million in expenditures, according to Bradley.
The recommended tax rate for the fiscal year is just under $1.09 per $100 valuation. That is around 7 cents less than the district’s tax rate in the current fiscal year.
The maintenance and operations portion of the rate is projected to be around 92 cents, about 5 cents less than the current year. The debt service portion of the tax rate is projected to be just under 17 cents, around 2 cents less than the current year.
After hearing Bradley’s report, the board officially approved the proposed budget and the proposed tax rate with unanimous votes. They were required to approve the proposed budget prior to adopting the budget at a future meeting.
The meeting and public hearing that is necessary to adopt the tax rate and budget is scheduled for Aug. 25.
