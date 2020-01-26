The Killeen school board likely will take action on whether to put a $265 million bond for school construction on the May ballot, the board president said.
Corbett Lawler said Wednesday that he thinks the board will take action on the $265 million bond recommendation for new school buildings at Tuesday’s meeting. Lawler is president of the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees.
To get such a measure on the May 2 ballot, the board must vote to approve the recommendation by Feb. 14.
The board can also deny the bond recommendation or make changes to the current recommendation before approving it.
The recommendation includes building two elementary schools, rebuilding Harker Heights and Peebles elementary schools, renovating Ellison High School and upgrading the athletic stadiums at Harker Heights, Ellison and Shoemaker high schools.
The bond recommendation came from four meetings of a bond steering committee that had around 150 members selected by the district’s administration and board members. Each meeting averaged around 60 participants.
The bond recommendation was approved with a 50-3 vote at the fourth meeting of the committee on Dec. 17.
Stan Golaboff, a Harker Heights resident who was a member of the bond steering committee does not think this bond is correct for the district.
“KISD has a credibility problem with this bond. Four of the seven trustees (Lawler, Wells, Jones and Williams) campaigned last May that a second bond wasn’t necessary,” Golaboff said. “Now less than 8 months after they were re-elected they appear to have changed their tune. I have consistently stated since 2018 that a second bond would be needed for KISD. However, the bond presented to the board is the wrong bond.”
Golaboff, who was a board candidate in 2019, said the Peebles Elementary School project and the renovation of Ellison High School are both unnecessary projects.
“This is the wrong bond because it requires the voters to approve about $100M more than is required to meet the true needs of the district,” Golaboff said, in an email. “It includes a project (Peebles) that overbuilds capacity on the Northside and results in KISD spending $93M for two elementary school within 1 mile of each other between the two bonds. The two schools would have a combined capacity of 2,300 to meet the need of at best 1,800 students with a good number of those being bused in because of special programs. It includes a renovation of EHS is not only premature but amounts to nothing more than ‘a paint job and new curtains’ for $35M. It does not help the inequity between EHS and high school #6 or even the soon-to-be renovated KHS.” Golaboff said previously that he thought the 2018 bond was mismanaged and should have focused more on elementary schools with high portable usage like Harker Heights Elementary School. He said the reason the district is going back to a second bond already is because they did not manage the 2018 bond properly.
Scot Arey, a member of the bond steering committee, has questioned the bond process from the beginning.
“The board has the answer right in front of it. By opting for a bond for the two projects deemed most essential and time critical by KISD, ES39 (Elementary School No. 39) and a new MS (middle school), it can save SFP (Strategic Facilities Plan) funds,” Arey said in an email Thursday. “This path allows a fresh look by an all-new, fully representative BSC (bond steering committee) that is not rushed and steered by KISD leadership.”
Arey, Golaboff and steering committee member Philemon Brown have all said the district was steering the committee in the direction the district wanted and the district did not allow the committee enough time to deliberate about what the district needed during the committee meeting presentations.
In Other Business
The board will discuss and possibly take action on a construction agreement with the city of Harker Heights regarding Warriors Path, the location of the new Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights.
The board will also discuss the proposed middle school rezoning. The rezoning comes as a result of the opening of the new Nolan Middle School on Warriors Path in Harker Heights in the fall of this year.
At the end of the meeting, the board will go into closed session to discuss purchasing, leasing or exchanging real property for future district use.
The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
