The Killeen Independent School District’s nearly half-a-billion-dollar 2022-23 budget will be presented to the board once again Tuesday.

After receiving 2022 certified property tax values from the Bell County Appraisal District last week, KISD Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley will provide the board with a “near-final” fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday, according to KISD’s agenda.

