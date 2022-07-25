The Killeen Independent School District’s nearly half-a-billion-dollar 2022-23 budget will be presented to the board once again Tuesday.
After receiving 2022 certified property tax values from the Bell County Appraisal District last week, KISD Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley will provide the board with a “near-final” fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday, according to KISD’s agenda.
The board will vote on the final budget in August after a public hearing.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
- KISD Career Center contractor
- T-TESS appraiser list
- MOU with Bell County Justice Alternative Education Program
- KISD Student Code of Conduct
- Alternate district hearing officers
- Deliberation on the purchase, exchange, lease of real property
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board room of KISD's administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.