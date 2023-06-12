Trustees of Killeen ISD will meet in regular session Tuesday to handle several agenda items.
Among those items are consideration of minutes from a series of meetings held since May 16, most of which were special called sessions regarding the hiring of a new superintendent.
Also on the agenda are items including 2024 District Budget Planning, a report on a recent Audit Committee meeting and proposed changes for board policy regarding performance appraisals.
Also on the agenda are items that will be discussed in closed session, including an employee grievance, discussion of intruder detection audit reports, real estate purchase and personnel matters related to the contract and terms of employment for the new superintendent.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Administration Building at 200 N.W.S. Young Drive,
