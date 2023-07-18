EDUCATION Graphic

In order to present a preliminary budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Killeen ISD must make an educated guess as to overall revenue for the year, based on several factors, but most importantly, a tax rate based on current year state-certified property values according to district officials.

The Texas Education Agency explains it this way: “A district’s property tax rate consists of a maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate and, if applicable, an interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate. The M&O tax rate provides funds for maintenance and operations. The I&S tax rate provides funds for payments on the debt that finances a district’s facilities. The calculation of state funding for school districts is tied to tax effort; thus, tax rates provide an essential component in the state’s school finance formulas.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

(1) comment

DonKique

Let me guess, they'll find a way to raise property taxes somehow because we need a bigger and better football scoreboard.

