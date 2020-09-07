The board of trustees for the Killeen Independent School District will discuss this evening the district’s return to in-person learning, which started Aug. 31, and the continued virtual learning platform.
The update will include discussions on in-person enrollment and online engagement, the district’s online learning expectations and its overall education expectations for this school year.
Over the first week of the return to in-person learning, Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the school district, said the district’s enrollment for in-person learning was around half of the total student body. Just 22,000 of the over 45,000 student population returned to schools throughout the district.
Also during the meeting, the board will vote to approve or deny an order refunding around $13 million in “Series 2012 Bonds.”
The transactions “would potentially result in a gross total debt service savings of just over $1.6 million of which approximately 40% accrues to the state and 60% accrues to the taxpayers of Killeen ISD,” according to KISD documents for the Tuesday meeting.
Later in the meeting, the board will discuss the upcoming November election.
Two board members, Brett Williams and Marvin Rainwater, will be vying for reelection, and six challengers will also be seeking those seats.
The election was moved to November from May because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Today’s meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building, 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen.
Residents can also view the meeting virtually at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
