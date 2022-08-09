Board

In a series of unanimous votes, the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees proposed a tax rate that will help fund the district’s $460 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

During the board meeting Tuesday evening, the Killeen ISD school board voted 7-0 to officially propose a $463.9 million budget based on a $1.016 tax rate recommended by district administration.

The Killeen ISD board voted Tuesday to propose a $460-million budget for fiscal year 2023. A final vote will take place on Aug. 23 following a public hearing. 
Killeen ISD's proposed tax rate of just over $1.01 would increase revenue for the district as property valuations continue to rise.

