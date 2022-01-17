The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed the possibility of modifying the public comment portion of the meeting, following months of public comments from members of Temple-based group Concerned Christian Citizens.
Concerned Christian Citizens member Terry Delano, a former KISD board member and president, spoke to the school board Jan. 11 about his disapproval of a 2021 Women’s History Month poster seen at the KISD Career Center last March which included a famous LGBTQ activist among other famous women’s rights activists.
“This kind of ideology ignores science and supports a mental disorder,” Delano said.
In 2018, the Southern Poverty Law Center identified the Temple-based CCC group as an anti-LGBT hate group because of its efforts to censor an LGBTQ pride month display at the Temple Public Library.
The group’s timing comes on the heels of growing anti-LGBT sentiment in Texas with Gov. Greg Abbott and some state politicians calling on the removal of what Abbott calls “pornographic” public school library books featuring LGBTQ characters.
Delano and other CCC members have attended school board meetings regularly since October speaking during public forum on the topic, often reading Bible verses aloud to board members, and asking for a position of “neutrality” in KISD’s teaching.
During a discussion on board policies and procedures regarding public forum multiple board members cited CCC’s recent school board meeting speeches.
“I think at the end of the day, the First Amendment is going to trump anything you do,” Board member Marvin Rainwater said Jan. 11. “I really don’t appreciate someone reading scripture to me because it makes assumptions about what I believe.”
Rainwater said he did not want to become fodder for any particular cause.
“Their comments about sexual orientation, or lack of sexual orientation, or campaign about some twisted Christian view about what way it should be,” Rainwater said. “KISD investigated and solved that problem a year ago. I bet not one has talked about this incident with an administrator. We become fodder for these folks to come read the Bible to us.”
KISD Superintendent John Craft told the board it seems to be a trend across the nation right now.
“You’re seeing this play out across public forums, particularly at local school board meetings, across the nation and I don’t think it’s to create policy change,” Craft said.
Board vice president Susan Jones said most public speakers are not a problem.
“I don’t see — other than the recent talk about that poster, Mr. Goodson’s platform — I don’t think public forum has been out of control,” Jones said in reference to CCC member Joe Goodson’s school board speech about the Women’s History Month poster.
The board discussed moving or adding additional public comment options before agenda items of great interest.
“I don’t want to infringe on anyone’s right to speak, but I was frustrated after that last meeting,” Board member Cullen Mills said. “What about that teacher that got up 5 a.m., by the time 8 p.m. rolls around public comment’s over and they want to hear about the business of what we’re trying to do. I’d like to have it both ways — it’s frustrating, I don’t know how else to put it. We’re here to conduct business, I’d like to get down to business.”
Ultimately, a vote wasn’t taken, but the board opted to revise the public forum form people are required to fill out before speaking at each meeting.
The form will now ask the public to specifically state whether one’s speech is about an agenda item or not.
Non-agenda item speakers will be called to speak first and those speaking on agenda items will be called second, board president JoAnn Purser explained.
