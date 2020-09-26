The State Board of Education named a Killeen ISD sixth-grader a hero — one of 15 Student Heroes for outstanding volunteer service across the state.
Long before Eastern Hills Middle School student Briana Liles won a state Student Hero Award, she was a local hero known for selling lots of lemonade from a pink, glittery stand called Miss B’s and always contributed to her favorite charity.
As she sold lemonade and won a local pageant, Liles has raised money for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, which seeks a cure for an autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss, which Liles has.
Now, the award-winning entrepreneur and fundraiser has managed to collect more than $7,000 for the charitable foundation and she’s a hero again.
The KISD Board of Trustees recognized her at their regular meeting Tuesday where she received her official medal from State Board Member Tom Maynard.
Prior to receiving recognition for the state honor, Liles said she was honored to be among peers committed to helping others. “It makes me happy that the community realizes good people are helping others,” she said.
In 2018, her efforts on Lemonade Day raised $975 from three locations and led to the title of National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year. The following spring, she won another award – a Bell County Incredible Kid award.
The daughter of William and Christy Liles was a fourth-grader at Trimmier Elementary School when she received the national entrepreneur award, selected among 8,000 students across the country.
By the time she won the Incredible Kid honor in April 2019, she had raised more than $2,500 for the Children’s Alopecia Project. She also collects supplies for a local animal shelter and volunteers at a nursing home.
That was just the beginning.
The hard-working student won the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant in 2018, launching a year-long effort to raise awareness and money for the Children’s Alopecia Project.
The following year, Liles was named an ambassador for the pageant and continued her efforts, raising even more.
“Lemonade Day taught me that it’s not all about money, but helping others,” she said. “With the pageant, I learned it’s not about how you look, but about working hard, meeting new people and raising money for others.”
This past spring, just before the local onset of coronavirus, the Liles family received a surprise invitation to attend a three-day camp for people with alopecia and their families, giving them the same opportunity that they helped so many others enjoy.
“It was amazing,” said Christy Liles. “There was tears and laughter. It was probably the best experience of our lives.”
The family is still active in the annual Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day, which completed its 11th year this past spring. The Liles plan to participate next spring for the fourth time.
“She will do Lemonade Day every year until she ages out and then her siblings will do it,” said Liles’ supportive mother.
“What is most important is that it has taught my daughter to spend money wisely,” she said. After paying off investors the first year, the young entrepreneur saved enough money not to borrow anymore.
“They also give to charity,” Christy Liles said. “It’s good to teach children the value of helping others.”
In the Copperas Cove school district, Williams/Ledger Elementary fourth grader Noah Spitzer was honored as a Texas Student Hero by District 14 Representative Sue Malone of the Texas State Board of Education at the September Copperas Cove ISD Board of Trustees meeting. Spitzer is one of only 15 selected from more than 5 million public school students to receive the honor given to students who provide support to other students.
