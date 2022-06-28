The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees had a second opportunity to review high school lunch plans for the 2022-23 school year Tuesday night.
During a school board meeting Tuesday, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said the district’s new closed lunch policy and “Power Hour” plan should provide students with opportunities to get needed tutoring and participate in clubs otherwise relegated to only meeting before or after school.
“It’s really about the generation of opportunities,” Craft said. “When we were interviewing our seniors, numerous graduating seniors when asked ‘What do you really like about your campus’ they mentioned power hour.”
Beginning in August, the district will enforce a closed lunch policy at all high school campuses – something not done in years prior because of overcrowding issues.
The school board voted 4-2 June 14, with one board member absent, in favor of the closed campus lunch policy. All KISD high school students, except for those who meet College Career and Military Readiness criteria, will be required to remain on campus starting next fall.
Dagmar Harris, the district’s executive director for secondary schools, told the board teachers and students will have the first week to learn about their new lunch schedule before they enact the Power Hour program.
“We know things won’t be perfect, but we’ll be there as a team,” Harris said.
Craft said students who do not adhere to the closed campus lunch policy and leave campus without permission would be considered truant.
Board members Marvin Rainwater, Oliver Mintz and board president Brett Williams requested that district administration bring back additional data and progress measurement criteria to prove the program’s effectiveness.
“What are we actually measuring?” Mintz asked. “There’s no point doing this unless we can measure our gains.”
When Mintz asked about cafeteria staffing numbers necessary to facilitate the new plan, school nutrition director Steve Smith said the district is recruiting cafeteria employees.
Smith explained the district plans to have 20 cafeteria employees per high school, with eight cafeteria lines each and an expectation to serve five students every minute.
The Power Hour program, officials said, in theory is supposed to give students the flexibility to eat with friends, or attend a tutoring session or club meeting during the hour-long block.
New principal of Chaparral High School Gina Brown shared her experience with Power Hour in Pflugerville ISD.
Brown said administrators, teachers, parents and students “loved” Power Hour at her previous school district.
“I can’t tell you enough how important I think it is and how committed I am — I hope you all will take the opportunity to visit our campuses in action,” she said.
Board member JoAnn Purser said she received positive feedback about the Power Hour program from seniors during scholarship interviews this year.
“I am just a little perplexed as to what it is we’re doing,” Purser said. "The board has decided after years of discussion — it was our thought to close campuses and seize the opportunity… Now we’ve asked you good people to just make it work. I have all the faith in the world you’re going to try to make it work.”
Purser thanked KISD staff for presenting information about the new lunch plan Tuesday.
“Maybe we need to stop reading Facebook, and blogs, and just do what’s in our hearts,” she said. “Thank y’all for being here. If there’s a problem with it, just report to this guy (Craft); he’ll make it work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.