The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees has named a new president and presiding officer, and two new officers as well.
JoAnn Purser was voted in as the new board president with a 5-2 vote Tuesday. Marvin Rainwater and Minerva Trujillo voted against the nomination. Purser will succeed Corbett Lawler in the president’s post.
Board Secretary Susan Jones was chosen as the board’s new vice president with a 4-3 vote. Lawler, Trujillo and Rainwater voted against the nomination.
Brett Williams was then voted into the position formerly held by Jones as board secretary with a 4-3 vote and the same three board members voted against the selection.
Later in the meeting, the board voted 6-1 to approve the new guaranteed maximum price for the expansion project of the football stadium at the new high school being built on Chaparral Road. Jones was the only vote against the item.
The price of the expansion will cost no more than $10.6 million and would be funded through the district’s strategic facilities fund.
Jones voiced concern that the district would be spending too much money and not be able to pay staff and other needs as a result of the expansion.
She asked why the stadium would not be adequate in how it was designed in the 2018 bond initiative that was passed by the district’s voters.
Superintendent John Craft said that it would be adequate compared to the stadiums at Harker Heights, Shoemaker and Ellison high schools, but it would likely not be able to host the Thursday and Friday night football games and other events for five separate competitive high schools.
Craft said the new stadium would serve as the district’s second full-scale stadium, potentially for years to come. He added that it would not just be a football stadium on Thursday and Friday nights but that it would get used every single day for extracurricular activities.
The expansion at the new stadium includes a home locker room that was not included in the initial expansion at a cost of around $9.95 million, because it will now serve as the district’s second regional football stadium along with Leo Buckley Stadium.
A 2020 bond that has now been canceled because of the coronavirus did include expansions to the athletic stadiums at Ellison, Shoemaker and Harker Heights high schools.
The new high school is scheduled to open in August 2022.
With the expansion, the cost of the stadium is now around $15.8 million, according to Adam Rich, the district’s director of facilities.
Finally, near the end of the meeting, the board discussed the naming of the new high school being built on Chaparral Road.
The board discussed names like Chaparral High School for the road the school will be on, Yowell Ranch High School for the neighborhood near the school, Legion High School as a connection to the military community in Killeen and Champion High School.
However, no decision was made by the board Tuesday, and the item will be back on the agenda at the Dec. 8 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.