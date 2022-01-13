The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees agreed to table a discussion on a multi-million-dollar construction proposal; and voted to approve two other real estate transactions earlier this week.
In a 6-0 vote Tuesday, with board member Corbett Lawler absent and not voting, the Killeen ISD board finalized a purchase of 16.2 acres on the west side of East Trimmier Road in south Killeen for use as a future elementary school.
In October, the board unanimously approved the purchase of 15.1 acres from the same J.D. Allcorn tract on Trimmier.
“This is an opportunity for the board to consider a resolution to purchase a future elementary school site,” Superintendent John Craft said at the Oct. 12 board meeting. “I think this is an area we’re going to continue to see growth. We’d like to add this piece of property to our inventory to be able to place an elementary school in the near future.”
On Tuesday, the board learned the district needed to purchase a $15,000 additional acre.
After the agenda item already had a motion to approve on the floor from board member Marvin Rainwater and a second from board member Shelley Wells, board vice president Susan Jones paused the vote to ask questions.
“What will we do with the extra acre?” Jones asked KISD Director of District Operations J.J. Johnson.
Johnson said the extra acre would be used “for drainage.”
“The additional acreage is in — Adam will you help me — it’s in a floodplain of some type,” Johnson said, asking KISD Executive Director of Facilities Services Adam Rich for clarification. “One-hundred-year floodplain.”
A 100-year floodplain is land that is predicted to flood during a 100-year storm and has a 1% chance of occurring in any given year.
In a 6-0 vote, the board also approved the sale of five acres of land off Twin Creek Drive and Swanner Loop in Killeen.
“As you may recall in early August 2021 we had a bid open for several properties that included at that time the former Sallie Mae building as well as Westward, Fairway, and a few others,” Johnson said. “At the bid opening, the only real property that did not receive a bid was the five acres that is just south of the Sallie Mae building off of Twin Creek Drive. We put it back out for bid and as a result we received four bids with the highest being the Myers Family Revocable Trust at $75,000.”
On a separate agenda item, Craft asked the board to table the discussion of a multi-million-dollar construction proposal to possibly renovate and repurpose, or in one case completely demolish and rebuild, three former KISD schools.
“We’d like to actually bring this item to the team of eight training with a more comprehensive strategic facility planning overview to include a review on where we are with the 2018 bond projects,” Craft said. “But then also I know we discussed a potential Nolanville Elementary School replacement, so, if it’s OK we’d like to put this on the agenda for next Tuesday for the team of eight along with goal planning and our annual G.T. training.”
The construction discussion will be held at a workshop at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the KISD administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
