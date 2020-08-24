The upcoming fiscal year’s budget and tax rate will be discussed and possible action will be taken to approve them at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.
The total budget includes around $482.6 million in revenues and $478.5 million in expenditures, according to the district’s board book.
The proposed tax rate is just under $1.09 per $100 valuation with the maintenance and operations portion taking up around 92 cents and the debt service portion taking up just under 17 cents.
Last year, the board adopted a budget with a higher revenue and lower expenditures.
The revenue in 2019/2020 was around $484.6 million and expenditures were around $475.7 million.
In addition to the budget, the board will discuss the district’s return to learning after virtual learning began Aug. 17.
The district is also planning to offer face-to-face learning beginning Sept. 8.
At the end of the meeting, the board will be discussing the naming of schools.
The district’s board book did not specify what schools will be discussed.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be partially in-person and partially virtual.
The in-person portion of the meeting will be at the district’s administration building at 200 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
The virtual side of the meeting will be viewable at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
