After having a meeting that lasted until nearly 1 a.m. this week, the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees are considering adding a third public meeting to keep late night meetings to a minimum.
“What I would like to interject is the potential of adding a workshop (meeting),” KISD Superintendent John Craft told the board as Tuesday night’s meeting extended past midnight. The meeting had started at 6 p.m.
“Tonight, this was not by design I assure you, as a system we have gotten really complex — with COVID, with the weather storm, the crisis management on top of everything we’re working towards for next year,” he said.
Craft said the additional meeting may allow the board to “streamline” the process and help curtail the chance of future seven-hour-long evening meetings.
“Look at tonight’s agenda, a lot of it was information only, some follow-up to clarify or take a deeper dive, that could be done in a workshop,” he said. “We could go back to creating a consent agenda on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday and this would be a third meeting once a month potentially, but from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
The district is already working on the March 30 agenda, which Craft said looks to be another long meeting in the making.
“I don’t mean to be a bearer of bad news, but the March 30 agenda, we’ve already started working on it and we’re there,” he said. “It’s just a function of these are obviously really important matters that the board needs to be informed of, because there are a lot of moving parts right now: the budget, the teacher incentive allotment. There’s just a lot in front of us — a tremendous amount.”
Board Vice President Susan Jones mentioned the need to survey board member’s daytime schedules, then jokingly added, “this is my only social outing.”
As proposed, the daytime workshop meeting would include another opportunity for public input during a public comment portion of the meeting.
Board members would not be expected to vote on items during the proposed workshop, as workshop items would be for informational purposes only.
The potential additional workshop will be placed on the March 30 agenda, Craft said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.