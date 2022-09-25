KHS Roos

Killeen ISD students who attend Killeen High School, and other schools in north Killeen, lack representation at the school board level as all of the current seven board members live in south Killeen, Harker Heights or Belton.

 Herald | File

Almost 70% of Killeen Independent School District students are Black or Hispanic, yet, the district is governed by a majority-white board of trustees.

A single-member district election system, advocates say, is the change needed to elect candidates who better reflect and represent the diversity of Killeen ISD’s growing district.

Board

Killeen Independent School District school board. 
Steve Harris

Former city councilman Steve Harris, of Killeen, said a single-member district system, versus Killeen ISD's current at-large election system, would allow voters to hold their elected officials accountable during a board meeting on Sept. 13. The school board will discuss the possibility of a new election system at the upcoming meeting Tuesday.
Philemon Brown

Philemon Brown, of Harker Heights, asked the Killeen ISD school board to support a switch to a single-member district system of electing trustees during a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The school board will discuss the topic at the upcoming meeting Tuesday.
Silas Swint

Silas Swint, of Killeen, said a transition to a single-member district voting system would allow voters to hold their elected officials accountable during a board meeting on Sept. 13. The KISD board will discuss the topic at the upcoming meeting on Tuesday.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.