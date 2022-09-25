Almost 70% of Killeen Independent School District students are Black or Hispanic, yet, the district is governed by a majority-white board of trustees.
A single-member district election system, advocates say, is the change needed to elect candidates who better reflect and represent the diversity of Killeen ISD’s growing district.
Voters from 11 of the state’s top 25 largest school districts elect one individual school board candidate to represent their interests within the district’s boundaries, rather than at-large candidates not bound to any particular area, as Killeen ISD does.
In the past decade, Killeen ISD joined the ranks of Dallas, Austin and Houston ISDs among the most populous 25 school districts in the state. With about 44,000 students, KISD currently is the 24th largest school district in Texas.
The Central Texas school district that encompasses Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Killeen is considered the fourth most diverse district in the state, but KISD’s historically majority white governing school board doesn’t reflect the district’s student population.
KISD’s student population is 34.8% Black, 32.3% Hispanic, 8.5% two or more races, 2.3% Asian, and 2% Pacific Islander. White KISD students account for 19.6% of the district’s population, but the district's school board has historically been majority white.
In recent years, school districts smaller than KISD have been sued over their majority white at-large school boards.
In 2019, Richardson ISD was forced to transition to a new election system after it was sued by the first person of color to be elected to the board. The RISD trustee alleged the district’s then-at-large election system prevented people of color from having equal representation.
Houston ISD, Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Austin ISD, El Paso ISD, Socorro ISD, United ISD, North East ISD, San Antonio ISD, and Northside ISD use a single-member district election system.
During the district’s last school board meeting, on Sept. 13, three area residents asked the school board to vote in favor of a more equitable move to a single-member district election system.
That evening the school board, minus board member JoAnn Purser who was absent, met with Superintendent John Craft for over two hours on an attorney consultation about the possibility of changing the district’s current at-large election system.
Single-member advocates
Local advocates of the single-member district system say the board’s election system is overdue for change.
Former Killeen city councilman Steve Harris, now running for Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke’s seat that’s up for grabs this fall, said candidates elected from individual districts would be more accountable to their constituents than the current at-large election system.
“For single-member districts, the focus of the representative will, or should be on the overall betterment of the district rather than the overall betterment of the potential players or special-interest-minded individuals,” Harris said during the board’s Sept. 13 meeting. “... I believe that single-member districts is the most reliable way to have true representation as long as the heart and intent of the representative is pure.”
Longtime advocate for KISD election reform Philemon Brown, of Harker Heights, said the approval of single-member districts could have “transformative potential” for underserved Killeen communities.
“Lifting our imaginations past what has become comfortable and routine can be challenging, however, doing so could yield results that could provide a hopeful and helpful future for our children and community members,” Brown said during the Sept. 13 meeting. “... The current at-large system allows board members to represent the vast and varied geographical area of the Killeen Independent School District. In a real sense, it can be best described as an outdated process that doesn’t provide the optimum representation that the district’s residents deserve.”
By switching to a system which elects candidates from representative districts within KISD, Brown said it may encourage new residents and parents to get involved or run for office.
“Our children and community deserve the best method for representation and a system that will provide a high level of accountability for its elected members,” he said. “The demographics of the community have changed significantly. Single-member districts would create a larger more diverse pool of candidates for the board of trustees. These individuals would understand their respective areas and would be highly accountable to their respective communities.”
Harker Heights pastor Silas Swint, of Killeen, urged the board support changing the district’s election system.
“First of all, I don’t have any predisposition to the present members of the board, but I believe single-member districts will enhance communication, increase accountability and input from the community,” Swint said during public forum at the last school board meeting. “They’ll know who their representative is and wouldn’t wonder if they’re being properly represented at the school board meetings.”
The Heights pastor said the district’s current election system “reminds me of the founding of our nation where we had taxation without representation.”
School board
KISD will offer an overview of the district’s position on single-member districts for the first time Tuesday.
The district has the option to opt for a completely single-member district system, where each of the seven board members’ seats would be beholden to a particular district and therefore required to reside in a particular district, or a hybrid model with five single-member district seats and two at-large seats, similar to the Killeen City Council.
KISD’s next school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
To review the board agenda and attachments prior to Tuesday's meeting visit https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1051.
