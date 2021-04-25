The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will be discussing planning for the upcoming budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
The planning discussion at will be centered on property taxes and moving the board closer to finalizing a budget, which would need to be approved during an August meeting.
Also during the meeting, the board will cover these items:
A general fund transfer to the strategic facilities plan
Leo Buckley Stadium elevator repair and replacement contract proposal
A report on board member training
The draft of the next board meeting agenda
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
I am curious when a decision is going to be made regarding whether virtual classes will continue next year.
