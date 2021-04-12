Killeen Independent School District officials are recommending the Killeen school board to partner with local entities to form a crime reduction committee, according to Tuesday’s school board agenda.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft is expected to present the initiative to the KISD school board during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
The crime reduction committee, if approved by the board, would consist of representatives from Killeen ISD, the cities of Killeen and Harker Heights, Bell County and Fort Hood.
“The city of Killeen is soliciting input and district participation to engage in dialogue centered around the reduction of crime throughout our region,” the agenda states.
According to a city of Killeen city council memorandum, the Killeen city council approved a motion of direction during its Feb. 22 workshop for City Manager Kent Cagle to present a resolution creating the “Committee for Crime Solutions.”
“The committee’s purpose, as presented by councilmember Ken Wilkerson, will be to study crime, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate and execute efforts,” the Killeen city council memorandum states.
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- KISD Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps Program
- Quarterly investment report
- Fiscal Year 2022 general fund budget planning review
- MOU with Central Counties Services for 2021-2022 school year
- Proposed changes to board policy
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/3tihb2g.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
