The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday will discuss the district’s survey for returning to school in the fall as well as the district’s plan for returning to school.
It will be the first meeting for the school board in about a month.
The district’s return-to-school plan includes both an in-person learning environment and an online virtual learning option. Students or parents can decide how they or their child will learn and will be able to choose from the plans as the school year goes on, according to school board documents pertaining to Tuesday’s meeting.
The survey to be discussed was released by KISD on Friday. It was filled out by nearly 23,000 parents, students and KISD staff in June, and asked questions about how comfortable people were with returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic. The survey results can be viewed at https://www.killeenisd.org/survey_results.
The board will also discuss the fiscal year 2021 budget planning. The discussion will include a calendar of when the tax rate and budget will be approved. The district may appoint Megan Bradley, the district’s chief financial officer, to calculate the district’s tax rate.
Also during the meeting, the board will discuss the quarterly investment report as of May 31; and the memorandum of understanding with the Bell County Juvenile Justice Alternative Education Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.