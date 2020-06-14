The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will be discussing plans for the upcoming school year at its meeting on Tuesday.
At the previous meeting, the board discussed plans that included returning to school as normal on Aug. 17, continuing with complete virtual learning as they did to finish the 2019/2020 school year and a hybrid plan that mixes the schedule where some students will go to school and some will learn virtually for the first half of the day before switching.
Also during the meeting, Megan Bradley, the district’s chief financial officer, will discuss budget planning with the board; the employee health insurance plan for the upcoming years; and a lighting project for Leo Buckley Stadium.
The lighting project will be to replace all five 90-foot tall light poles that service the stadium because two of them were demolished based on recommendations from a structural engineering investigation and report, according to the district’s board book.
The project would cost the district $432,400 from its strategic facilities fund.
This will be the first meeting held in person since coronavirus restrictions were put in place.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
